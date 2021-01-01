From top knobs
Top Knobs M796-96 Nouveau 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull from the Appliance Collection Pewter Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar
Advertisement
Top Knobs M796-96 Nouveau 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull from the Appliance Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Nouveau CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 bar pullDimensions:Center to Center: 3-3/4"Length: 4-9/16"Width: 9/16"Projection: 1-1/4" Bar Pewter