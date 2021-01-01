From hardware resources
Hardware Resources M7160 Open Top Press Fit Closet Rod Mounting Bracket for Oval Closet Rods Chrome Closet Organizers Accessories and Parts Closet Rod
Advertisement
Hardware Resources M7160 Open Top Press Fit Closet Rod Mounting Bracket for Oval Closet Rods Features:Designed to be used with Hardware Resource's oval closet rodsMounts to the wall with press fit dowelsOpen design allows for the pole to be pushed down into bracketThe center screw hole provides optional additional support with #6 flat head screw (not included)Includes one (1) bracket per orderAll Hardware Resources cabinet and organizational hardware comes with a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Material: ZincQuantity: 1 Closet Rod Holders Chrome