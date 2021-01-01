From logitech
Logitech M705 Marathon Wireless Laser Mouse - 910-001935
Brand: Logitech Model: M705 Color: Silver Mpn: 910001935 Gtin13: 0097855068538 Pointing Device Host Interface: Usb Pointing Device Connectivity Technology: Wireless Max. Dpi: 1000 Movement Resolution: 1000 Dpi Tracking Method: Laser Type: Mouse Features: Scroll Wheel, Right-Handed Only Environmental Certification: Rohs Wireless Operating Frequency: 2.40 Ghz Custom Bundle: No Number Of Buttons: 7 Scroller Type: Scroll Wheel Ergonomic Fit: Right-Handed Only Packaged Quantity: 1 Battery Size Supported: Aa Number Of Batteries Supported: 2 Number Of Total Buttons: 8 Pointing Device Wireless Operating Distance: 32.81 Ft Device Supported: Computer Environmentally Friendly: Yes: 9034406803 Weight: 4.76Oz Width: 2.8In Height: 4.29In Depth: 1.6