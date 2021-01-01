From hydroxatone
M6S 65 Inch 2Way inWall Speaker with Pivoting 1 Silk Dome Tweeter Each White
Advertisement
2-way in-wall speaker with a high excursion 6.5' poly woofer and a 1' soft dome tweeter Perfect integration between the tweeter and woofer is achieved through a 12dB crossover network Smooth and natural sound signature with clean bass output for impactful listening experience Designed for optimal performance in a wide variety of home entertainment applications Easy to install and can be painted to blend into any dcor