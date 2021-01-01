From top knobs
Top Knobs M475 Arendal 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Somerset Collection Pewter Antique Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Top Knobs M475 Arendal 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Somerset Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Arendal CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 handle pullDimensions:Center to Center: 3-3/4"Length: 5"Width: 9/16"Projection: 1" Handle Pewter Antique