From let's start coding
3590mm M42 to M42 Lens Macro Helicoid Adapter 42mm Focusing Helicoid Extention Tube 35mm to 90mm 55mm Max Movement fits M42 Screw Mount Lens
Advertisement
Made of light-weight aluminum alloy Male thread 42mm female thread 42mm The length of this helicoid tube 35mm(min) 90mm (max) it offers a total of 55mm movement distance for Lens focusing User can use it with M42 screw mount lenses such as Carl Zeiss and even enlarger lenses Very useful for lenses without focus ring It could be used as macro barrel and offers fine focus control for macro photography Manual Lens Focus Helicoid