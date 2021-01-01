1219mm M42 to M42 Lens Macro Helicoid Adapter 42mm Focusing Helicoid Extention Tube 12mm to 19mm 7mm Max Movement fits M42 Screw Mount Lens

Made of light-weight aluminum alloy Male thread: 42mm; female thread: 42mm The Length of this Helicoid Tube 12mm(Min) , 19mm (Max), it offers a total of 7mm Movement Distance for Lens Focusing. Work With M42 Screw Mount Lenses, Such As Carl Zeiss, Pentax Takumer Lens. If you want to use 39mm Enlarger Lens with this Focusing Helicoid, you need an additional 39mm-42mm adapter. Very Useful for Lenses Without Focus Ring. It Could Be Used As Macro Barrel, and Offers Fine Focus Control for Macro Photography.