Drill America m30 x 2 in. x 2-1/2 in. Outside Diameter High Speed Steel Round Threading Die, Adjustable

Drill America High Speed Steel Round Adjustable Dies are perfect for use in making new threads or re-threading existing threads. These high-speed steel tools are good for most general purpose applications, offering a combination of hardness and toughness for wear resistance. Round Dies are chamfered on both faces. 1-side has a 2 to 3 thread chamfer for threading, the other side has a 1 to 1-1/2 thread chamfer for threading close to a shoulder. Adjustment is obtained by a fine pitch screw which forces the sides of the die apart, or allows them to spring together. The slot is beveled so that when the die is use in a machine holder the adjusting screw can be removed and adjustment made by the adjusting screws in the holder.