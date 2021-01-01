M2 MICROPHONE Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Are you looking for a microphone for perfect, crystal-clear recording in studio quality? Then you've come to the right place! The Thonmax M2 Mdrill One offers best recording quality / sound quality and a very simple 'plug and play' installation. Background noise is suppressed, resulting in high-quality recording. The formats for recording are cardioid (cardioid), omnidirectional (omnidirectional), bidirectional (bidirectional) and stereo (adjustable directly on the microphone) and can be connected to the condenser microphone almost anywhere, as it only requires a USB connection. Thus, it is compatible with Windows PC, MAC, Linux, PS4 Playstation 4, Laptop, Macbook and much more. Chic, stylish and compact in one. The micro also impresses with its great look and real great feel. Make yourself an impression, it is worth it! The highlight is the unique and patented Vertigain technology. This offers a completely new way of recording