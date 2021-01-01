M1PE0401 FBI Style 1Pin PTT Clear Acoustic Coil Tube 1 Wire Earpiece Headset for Motorola Talkabout MD200TPR MH230R MR350R MS350R MT350R MG160A.

Original PTT Clear Acoustic Coil TubePolice Earpiece Headset PTT(Push To Talk) with built-in line mic microphone for Motorola Radios Security Door Supervisor 1pin. Professional PTT Botton & Mic Design. The earpiece and PTT using better materials and components, allows longer time use. Optimizing the metel folder, improve the reliability of the clip, never hurt clothes. Provides excellent durability, reliability and performance in low-profile environment. Excellent for use in police, military, nightclubs, bars, paintball, security, restaurants, hotels, bouncer, warehouses, and noisy environments. Compatible with Motorola Talkabout Two Way Radios Walkie Talkie that required 1 Pin plug. Absolutely Risk Free Purchase: Buy with confidence! Earpiece backs all its products with a No Questions-Asked, 30-DAY, Money-Back Guarantee. In the unlikely case there is ever anything wrong with your earpiece, contact our Friendly Customer Service for a prompt replacement or r