Top Knobs M1976 Flat 6 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Aspen II Series Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Top Knobs M1976 Flat 6 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Aspen II Series Features:Each finish is richly and beautifully crafted for a difference you can seeEvery edge, corner, and detail is individually inspected and polishedSolid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with Top Knobs Aspen II collectionIncludes a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Length: 6-5/8"Width: 5/8"Center to Center: 6"Projection: 1-1/2"Material: Bronze Handle Polished Chrome