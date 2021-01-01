From unique-bargains
M18x1.5 Cable Gland 5mm-10mm Wire Hole Waterproof Nylon Joint Adjustable Locknut with Washer White 5pcs
Type: M18x1.5, Single Hole; Cable Range: 5mm-10mm/0.2inch-0.39inch. Thread Diameter: 18mm / 0.71' ; Thread Length: 9mm / 0.35'. Cable joints are made of high quality nylon plastic, anti-loose structure, reliable connection and long service life. Can be inserted directly and easily tightened without disassembly. It consists of a lock nut, valve body, seal and sealing nut. Great accessory for cable fixing, wiring, mechanical control box, switchboard, electrical appliances, etc. .