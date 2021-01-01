From top knobs

Top Knobs M1872 Indent 3/4 Inch Cylindrical Cabinet Knob from the Sanctuary II Collection Aluminum Cabinet Hardware Knobs Cylindrical

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Top Knobs M1872 Indent 3/4 Inch Cylindrical Cabinet Knob from the Sanctuary II Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Indent CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 cylindrical knobDimensions:Diameter: 3/4"Projection: 15/16" Cylindrical Aluminum

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com