Top Knobs M180 Newton 3-3/16 Inch Pull Backplate from the Tuscany Series German Bronze Cabinet Hardware Cabinet Hardware Backplates Pulls
Top Knobs M180 Newton 3-3/16 Inch Pull Backplate from the Tuscany Series Features:Each finish is richly and beautifully crafted for a difference you can seeEvery edge, corner, and detail is individually inspected and polishedSolid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with Top Knobs Tuscany collectionIncludes a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Length: 3-3/16"Width: 7/8"Projection: 1/16"Material: Zinc Pulls German Bronze