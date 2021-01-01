From top knobs
Top Knobs M172 Celtic 3-5/8 Inch Knob Backplate from the Tuscany Series Pewter Cabinet Hardware Cabinet Hardware Backplates Knobs
Advertisement
Top Knobs M172 Celtic 3-5/8 Inch Knob Backplate from the Tuscany Series Features:Each finish is richly and beautifully crafted for a difference you can seeEvery edge, corner, and detail is individually inspected and polishedSolid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with Top Knobs Tuscany collectionIncludes a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Length: 3-5/8"Width: 1"Projection: 1/16"Material: Zinc Knobs Pewter