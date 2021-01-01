From top knobs
Top Knobs M143 Tuscany 5-1/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Pewter Antique Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Top Knobs M143 Tuscany 5-1/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Tuscany CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 handle pullDimensions:Center to Center: 5-1/16"Length: 5-3/4"Width: 3/4"Projection: 1-1/2" Handle Pewter Antique