From top knobs
Top Knobs M1274 Hopewell 11-3/8 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull from the Asbury Collection Polished Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar
Advertisement
Top Knobs M1274 Hopewell 11-3/8 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull from the Asbury Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Hopewell CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 bar pullDimensions:Center to Center: 11-3/8"Length: 14-1/8"Width: 1/2"Projection: 1-7/16" Bar Polished Nickel