Top Knobs M1246-30 Twist 30 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull from the Appliance Collection Patina Black Cabinet Hardware Pulls Appliance

Top Knobs M1246-30 Twist 30 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull from the Appliance Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Twist CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 appliance pullDimensions:Center to Center: 30"Length: 30-1/2"Width: 3/4"Projection: 2-1/2" Appliance Patina Black