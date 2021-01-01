From tripp lite
Tripp Lite M102-003-HD-SL Heavy-Duty USB-C to Lightning Sync/Charge Cable with Status LED - MFi Certified, M/M, USB 2.0, 3 ft.
Bulletproof Aramid fiber allows cable to bend over 150,000 times without failing Charging status LED on cable lets you know when your device is fully charged MFi-certified for broad compatibility with your Apple iPhone, iPad or iPod C94 Lightning connector is compatible with Apple 18W USB-C power adapter Durable double-braided exterior resists tangles and withstands long-term wear and tear