Tripp Lite M102-003-HD-SL Heavy-Duty USB-C to Lightning Sync/Charge Cable with Status LED - MFi Certified, M/M, USB 2.0, 3 ft.

Description

Bulletproof Aramid fiber allows cable to bend over 150,000 times without failing Charging status LED on cable lets you know when your device is fully charged MFi-certified for broad compatibility with your Apple iPhone, iPad or iPod C94 Lightning connector is compatible with Apple 18W USB-C power adapter Durable double-braided exterior resists tangles and withstands long-term wear and tear

