From goal zero
M101 Wireless Mouse Cute Silent Computer Mice with USB Receiver 24G Optical Wireless Travel Mouse 1600 DPI Compatible with Laptop Notebook PC.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Wireless Mouse: Advanced 2.4GHz wireless transmission provide stable and reliable connection. Working distance up to 10 meters. Silent & Durable Click: Special soundless design for the right and left buttons, keep you focused and never disturb others. 5 million times keystroke test, durable to use. Plug and Play: No need install extra software, simply plug and play. Colorful design is suitable for modern young people and children.(Note: The USB receiver is hidden in the battery compartment, you need take it out and plug into your PC USB slot). Low Power Consumption: To save power it will automatically be in sleeping mode after 10 minutes inactivity, you can click any button to wake it up. Only 1 piece AA battery is required for power suppy (not included in the package). Accurate Tracking: High performance optical sensor ensures excellent precision and control.