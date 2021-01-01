M1 Dash Camera 1080p Full HD Video Dash Cam Loop Recording GSensor 16GB Micro SD Card Included iPhone and Android Compatible

VIDEO PROTECTION - The M1 integrates with your Radar system by utilizing the same power source and mounts. With full HD 1080p resolution, collision detection, continuous loop technology, and the M1 app, you'll never miss a moment. M1 APP - Drivers control the M1 dash cam functionality including resolution, settings, and more through the M1 App. This also allows users to download footage directly to their smart devices (iPhone and Android), so it can be shared instantly. PROTECT TEENS AND LOVED ONES The Advanced Driver Alert System provides Lane Departure and Forward Collision Warnings to let you know if you are drifting out of your lane or quickly approaching an object in front of your car. EASY INSTALL AND OPERATION A 16GB Micro SD Card, low profile adhesive mount, and a vehicle power adapter allows you to simply mount, power, and drive. The simple design including automatic recording and shutdown lets you set it, and forget it*