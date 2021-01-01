Emser Tile M05WINT2424C Marble - 24" x 24" Square Floor and Wall Tile - Polished Marble Visual Winter Frost Flooring Tile Field Tile

From emser tile
Emser Tile M05WINT2424C Marble - 24" x 24" Square Floor and Wall Tile - Polished Marble Visual Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Made from marble with a polished marble visualMedium shade variation gives the tile a slightly varied appearanceTrue edge design allows for a clean look with small grout jointsCrafted in ChinaCovered under a 1 year limited warrantyInstallation:Designed for multiple applications, including floors and wallsThis tile can be installed using thin-setSpecifications:Width: 24.02"Length: 24.02"Thickness: 0.38"Sheet width: 24.02"Sheet length: 24"Sheet size in square feet: 4 sq. ft. Field Tile Winter Frost