Emser Tile M051224H Winter Frost - 12" x 24" Rectangle Walls Tile - Honed Visual - Sold by Piece Winter Frost Flooring Tile Field Tile
Emser Tile M051224H Winter Frost - 12" x 24" Rectangle Walls Tile - Honed Visual - Sold by Piece Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Each piece weighs 11.02 lbs.Honed finish with a medium (V2) shade rating - slight shade variation in toneOne year warrantyMade from marbleHas a 6 rating on the Mohs hardness scaleInstallation:May be installed in the following areas: kitchen wall, or bathroom wallsMinimum recommended grout joint of 3/16" Field Tile Winter Frost