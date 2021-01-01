From emser tile
Emser Tile M051212M1HV2 Marble - 12" x 12" Hexagon Geometric Mosaic Wall Tile - Polished Marble Visual - Sold by Piece Winter Frost Flooring Tile
Emser Tile M051212M1HV2 Marble - 12" x 12" Hexagon Geometric Mosaic Wall Tile - Polished Marble Visual - Sold by Piece Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Each piece weighs 3.31 lbs.Polished finish with a high (V3) shade rating - spontaneous shade variation in toneOne year warrantyMade from marbleHas a 6 rating on the Mohs hardness scaleInstallation:May be installed in the following areas: backsplash, kitchen wall, or bathroom wallsMinimum recommended grout joint of 1/8" Mosaic Winter Frost