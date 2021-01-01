VELUX EDW deck mount skylight flashing is designed to work with tiles and high-profile roofing materials. The sill apron is pliable and pleated, making it easy to form the flashing to the roof tiles, and the kit includes adhesive underlayment that provides an additional layer of water protection for a weathertight installation. When paired with the VELUX No Leak skylight (models FS, VS, VSE) this flashing makes the skylight eligible for the VELUX 10-year)nstallation warranty. VELUX M04 Deck Mount Tile Roof Deck Mount Skylight Flashing Kit in Gray | EDW M04 0000A