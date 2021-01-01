GIA M01-30B_Silver_4 Barstool

VERSATILE: Inspired by the Tolix H75 stool. These stools are made of steel with a worn effect. A low back adds comfort and safety. The stools are elegant enough to be used in a kitchen, strong enough to be used in industrial shops, and durable enough to be used in game rooms, dorms, and bars, just to name a few. EASY TO STORE: These stools are lightweight and easily stackable, making these easy to move and store away when you need the extra space, just remove the back first. LOOKS GREAT: These stools have a worn effect with a scratch-resistant powder coat finish and is elegant and long-lasting. The modern industrial look of the stools will perfectly compliment any décor. HIGH STRENGTH: With a weight capacity of 300 pounds, these stools can support the heaviest of loads. Made from a high-strength steel, these are lightweight but extremely durable. Cross braces under each seat adds stability to the stool. Structural ribs pressed within the legs increases their torsional rigidity. MEASUREMENTS: Each stool stands almost 38" tall and has a floor to seat height of 30". The seat measures 12"x12", and a 17"x17" base area for the legs. Sold in a Set of 4.