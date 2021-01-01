Baldwin M522.LFD Bethpage Left Hand Dummy Entrance Handleset Trim Set with 5447 Estate Collection Lever Distressed Antique Nickel Mortise Lock Dummy

Baldwin M522.LFD Bethpage Left Hand Dummy Entrance Handleset Trim Set with 5447 Estate Collection Lever Bethpage Left Hand Dummy Entrance Handleset Trim Set with 5447 Estate Collection LeverThis is a mortise version of a Images Collection handleset made to work with Estate mortise componentsThe quality of style and show. Baldwin Estate Collection tells people that you live to a higher standard. While meticulously detailed for architectural accuracy, this is no hollow beauty. Select from many other products and accessories in the collection to coordinate your entire home and hardware decor package.Baldwin Estate is a component door hardware system and each component must be purchased separately for a complete package. Choosing the correct components for your particular application can be confusing and frustrating. Baldwin even offers an entire training course on this subject matter. Let our trained professionals choose the correct components based on your measurements and take the hassle out of this process!Included items are listed below. Product includes:Exterior and Interior Handleset TrimKnob(s) or Lever(s)SpindleFor custom configurations or questions please call us Distressed Antique Nickel