M DISC BDXL 100GB 4X White Thermal Hub Printable 25pk Spindle

Best Quality Guranteed. 25 high-grade non-rewritable BDXL discs with rapid-dry ink absorption for clear text and high quality images Stored data is engraved - ultimate archival solution. Impervious to environmental exposure, including light, temperature and humidity Media discs with up to 100GB of storage space to back-up your HD video, music and photos with superb resolution and amazing sound quality. Withstood rigorous testing for durability by US Department of Defense. Compatible with BDXL optical drives has been a leader in data storage technology since 1969, and guarantees this product with a 10-year limited warranty and technical support