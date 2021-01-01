M.2 SSD Enclosure Box, NVMe Protocol Solid State Drive Case, with Aluminum Alloy, Excellent Heat Dissipation(Black)

NVME chassis is compatible with multiple operating systems, for Windows, for Vista XP/7/8/8.1/10, for OS X, for Linux, for Android Support UASP acceleration protocol. Support plug and play and hot swap. Can hold up to 2TB of storage space (not included) You can insert and store the NVMe drive in this cabinet and use it as a portable hard drive M.2 adapter adopts aluminum alloy shell, ultra-thin design, durable with excellent heat dissipation, reduce power consumption, and easy to carry Used with TYPE-C that supports M.2 chassis, up to 10 Gbps, which is a perfect solution for data transmission and data backup