M.2 NVMe+SATA SSD Enclosure Adapter, USB C 3.1 Gen 2 10Gbps NVMe PCIe/SATA (NGFF) M-Key(B+M Key), ANKMAX UC312M2 Support UASP Trim for SSD.

[USB3.1 High Speed]-With the USB 3.1 Gen2 interface, it can achieve up to 10 Gbps extreme speed performance on devices with USB C or Thunderbolt 3 interfaces. The actual transfer speed is up to 930MB/s, which is 6-8 times faster than a traditional external HDD. Transfer and backup large data files and 4K videos in a matter of seconds. [Aplicable SSD]- This M.2 SSD Enclosure for NVMe M-Key M.2 SSD (PCIE-based),also support M.2 SATA (NGFF)based SSDs. Applicable to sizes 2230 / 2242 / 2260 / 2280 solid state drivers. [Latest High Quality Master Chip]-Using the latest high-performance controller RTL9210B chip, it can support M.2 NMVe and SATA SSD, and can accommodate up to 2TB of storage (not included). Support UASP, Trim, can effectively improve the speed of SSD and extend its service life. [Aluminum Alloy Shell]- Ultra-slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling. HEAT MANAGEMENT - Professional Aluminum Case.