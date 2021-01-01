M.2 NVME SSD to USB C Enclosure, RIITOP PCI-E M-KEY M.2 SSD to USB C Reader (BLACK) [NVMTU31]

RIITOP M2 NVMe SSD External USB C 3.1 Enclosure: Easy to make your PCI-e Based M Key Nvme SSD portable for data store or data transfer via USB C Port on your computer Aluminum Case with a vented Design on both sides, will strengthen the effect of heat dissipation to protect your NVMe SSD well. And the LED indicators will transmit via vents when work. RIITOP NVMe to USB Enclosure Compatibility: Support most of M.2 PCI-e M key SSDs, such as Samsung 970 EVO /950Pro/ 960Evo/ XP941/ PM951/ PM961/ SM951/ SM962, WD Black NVMe SSD and so on. Only Support M.2 PCI-e Based M Key NVMe SSD Note: 1. DO NOT support PCI-e M Key AHCI SSD, SATA based B+M key or B Key SSD, Please check with the picture. 2. Please use 'Macrium Reflect software' if you want to clone SSD. Package including: 1x NVMe M.2 Enclosure, 1x USB C To C Cable, 1x Screwdriver, 1x Protective Bag, Screws