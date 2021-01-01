From stci tech ltd

M.2 NVMe SSD NGFF TO PCI-E X4 3.0 Adapter M Key B KEY Dual Interface Riser Card PCIE3.0 w/ Metal Bracket & Heatsink for Desktop

$23.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

M.2 NVMe SSD NGFF TO PCI-E X4 3.0 Adapter M Key B KEY Dual.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com