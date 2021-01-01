From nameeks
Nameeks LZ1170 Gedy Bathroom Accessories Set Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Bathroom Hardware Set
Nameeks LZ1170 Gedy Bathroom Accessories Set Product Features:Accessory kit includes: 2 Robe hooks, towel ring and 2 grab barsCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with the Gedy Lanzarote CollectionSecure mounting assemblyAll mounting hardware includedSpecifications:Installation Type: Wall MountedManufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedMaterial: Brass Polished Chrome