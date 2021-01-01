HyperGear Black LYTE Mini Wireless LED Speaker

Hypergear Lyte Mini Wireless Led Speaker. Love to party? These speakers do, too. Blending color and music, LYTE portable wireless speakers let you set the perfect atmosphere for any occasion. Available in 3 sizes, you can mix and match based on your audio needs. These top-firing speakers project powerful, room-filling sound matched with fabulous LED color effects that range from a slow fade to dancing along to the beat. Bring your music to life in a whole new way!