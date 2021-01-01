Savoy House Lyrique 6-Light Chandelier in Polished Nickel - 1-7000-6-109

The open, structured look of the Savoy House Lyrique 6-light chandelier is a great choice for today's stylish interiors. The arms are adjustable, allowing you to create custom looks and change them on the fly. Finished in polished nickel. The hanging height is adjustable and this fixture can be mounted on a sloped ceiling. Chandeliers can be used in a wide variety of spaces, including but certainly not limited to dining rooms, living rooms, great rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, foyers, offices and even bathrooms! Bulbs not included. Try using stylized bulbs such as tubular shape for a different look! The polished nickel finish can be matched with nickel hardware or mixed with hardware in other finishes. Lyrique is perfect for contemporary style spaces and any room that has an edgy touch. When you choose a Savoy House lighting fixture, you can be certain you've selected a piece that will withstand the test of time.