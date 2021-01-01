Lyra Chandelier by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (TOB 5943BZ-L)

The Lyra Chandelier from Visual Comfort is a crisply modern piece, utilizing sharp angles for a thin, sleek frame that instantly elevates the space. A range of styles make up the downrod as it deftly transitions from a faceted square chain links, a disc accent piece, and a transparent crystalline rod that connects to the body. Two pairs of thin arms made of glass paneling extend to either side, balancing out the piece as the cylindrical lampshades mute the glow from the lights within, creating a soft and warm atmosphere. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Candelabra. Color: White. Finish: Bronze