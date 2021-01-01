Home Basics Lyon Free Standing Rose Gold Napkin Holder

Just as much a decorative centerpiece, this flat napkin stand is both a practical addition for everyday use and special occasions indoors and out. Finished in an elegant rose gold, it fits in perfectly in a formal soiree. Unlike most napkin stands that stand vertically, it rests flat against a tabletop surface so you'll never have to worry about napkins awkwardly flopping over. It's also cleverly designed with a weighted, tension arm that keeps napkins neatly in place.