Lynn Adjustable Height 1-light Edison Lamp with Bulb
This is an absolutely stunning lighting fixture for your bedroom, kitchen, living room, hallway and etc. This is a one-light fixture with a clear, round glass which reflects the light perfectly. The shade is 12 inches diameter.Adjustable cordEdison lightingMulti-directional lightIncludes 35 inches of wireSetting: IndoorFixture finish: BlackShades: One (1) round clear glassNumber of lights: One (1)Requires One (1) 60-watt bulb (Included)Line switchDimensions: 12 inches diameter x 40 inches highAssembly required.This fixture does need to be hard wired. Professional installation is recommended.