Lynk Wall Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Chrome - (700BCLYK12C-LED930-277)

The Lynk Wall Light by Tech Lighting is a slim, contemporary aesthetic perfect for urban lofts and modern, indoor settings. A sleek Metal band and matching die cast end caps give the wall light a two-toned contrast, with its round metal band embracing a cylindrical Acrylic shade. Mounts vertically or horizontally for customization. Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Metallics. Finish: Chrome