From glacier bay
Glacier Bay Lyndhurst Towel Ring in Brushed Nickel
Advertisement
The Glacier Bay Lyndhurst Towel Ring in Brushed Nickel will add functionality and style to your bath decor. Durable with brass and zinc construction, this towel ring has a sleek brushed nickel finish that complements a wide variety of decorating styles. Easy to install with hardware and instructions included, coordinate with other brushed nickel Lyndhurst Collection pieces for a pulled-together and polished look that evokes old-world charm. Limited Lifetime Warranty.