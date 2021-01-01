Lynden Clear View Pet Crate

Meet the revolutionary medium Dog Crate to Gate, a three-in-one clear acrylic pet crate that provides a clear view for your pet and a practically invisible, modern pet crate for your home. Constructed with furniture-grade quality clear acrylic, acrylic hinges, and your choice of brass or chrome door lock, this completely clear pet crate adds beauty to the room instead of detracting from the design.The crate consists of a tray top and tray bottom in solid acrylic, designed to be multi-functional as a side table, placed inconspicuously next to a sofa or chair. The four walls of the crate feature smooth, laser cut air vents for breathability and air flow.The walls of the crate are made up of three hinged panels based on our original Clear Zig Zag Pet Gate. When disassembled, both walls can be used as a Zig Zag Pet Gate, perfect for keeping pets safe and out of unwanted areas. By overlapping the two wall pieces and clipping the overlapping panel with a clear clip, you have a 5-panel Zig Zag Pet Gate! When you want to store the crate away, both walls fold and fit in the top and bottom trays for a compact, easy-to-store, flat package.Dimensions: Assembled Crate: 25âw x 38âd x 28âhPacked Crate: 25âw x 38âd x 4âhZig Zag Gate from Walls: 126âw x 28âh x 0.25âdChoose brass or chrome door latchRecommended for medium dogs up to 40 lbs.Lead Time: 4 weeksPatent pending, Made in the USA Size: Small (20" H x 20" W x 26" D), Color: Silver