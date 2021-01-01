Delta Lyndall 60 x 59-1/4 in. Frameless Mod Soft-Close Sliding Bathtub Door in Chrome with 3/8 in. (10mm) Rain Glass

Whether you're looking for a moderate DIY project or working on a bathroom remodel, upgrading your bathroom with a new sliding shower door is easy with the Delta 1-2-3 custom sliding shower door program. Delta's custom glass shower door program offers 1000s of design combinations by choosing your glass shower panels, shower door track, and shower door handles to build a unique, personalized glass shower door. Clean, sleek and modern, the Mod bathtub door track in chrome features a soft close system paired with a reversible flat track, and minimal metal components, for the perfect balance of form and function. Show off your beautiful shower with premium, heavy 3/8 in. ANSI certified tempered glass shower panels, featuring Delta Spot Guard, featuring a textured surface that resembles water running down the panels for a spa-like feel and the most privacy. The Lyndall sliding shower door handles in chrome feature two convenient towel bars for extra bathroom storage in a contemporary design silhouette that beautifully demonstrates simplistic, modern elegance.