Delta Lyndall 60 x 58-3/4 in. Frameless Contemporary Sliding Bathtub Door in Chrome with Mozaic Glass

Whether you're looking for a moderate DIY project or working on a bathroom remodel, upgrading your bathroom with a new sliding shower door is easy with the Delta 1-2-3 custom sliding shower door program. Delta's custom glass shower door program offers 1000s of design combinations by choosing your glass shower panels, shower door track, and shower door handles to build a unique, personalized glass shower door. Inspired by the trendy barn door style, the Contemporary bathtub door track in chrome is sleek and modern with exposed rollers for the perfect balance of industrial and contemporary design. Make a statement with standard 1/4 in. ANSI certified tempered glass shower panels, featuring an asymmetrical modern pattern of clear and small, frosted squares, creating a intricate pattern that adds randomized privacy. The Lyndall sliding shower door handles in chrome feature two convenient towel bars for extra bathroom storage in a contemporary design silhouette that beautifully demonstrates simplistic, modern elegance.