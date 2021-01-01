From winston porter

Lynch Metal Pointing Finger Open Closed Retail Store Business Bar Pub Wall Decor

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Show customers your shop's status with this weathered, open/closed sign. Shaped like a pointing finger, this rustic, two-sided sign reads: "Come in, we're OPEN" pointing to the right, into your business, and "Sorry, we're CLOSED" pointing to the left, away from your shop. Great decor for a small retail or general store, or any mom and pop shop, this metal, vintage-style sign mounts easily on your business's wall or door with the two pre-drilled holes on its metal mounting bracket and shows customers you're open or closed for business. Its distressed and antiqued appearance make this rustic-style wall sign look as if it's been hanging on your shop wall for years. Give this rustic decor to small business-owning friends and family members who will appreciate the quaint charm of this unique finger sign. Vintage-style wall decor measures approximately 14 1/2" long, 8 1/2" wide, and ships brand new with our 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com