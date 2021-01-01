From lymphoma awareness fighter support hope shirt
Lymphoma Awareness Fighter Support Hope Shirt Lymphoma Warrior Bleached Messy Bun Survivor Believe Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Show support to Lymphoma warriors by offering them Lymphoma Awareness tshirt, perfect gift for Lymphoma patients mom grandma sister daughter friend, those laters will feel the Hope and Faith When wearing it in September month/Week/Day Lymphoma Warrior tshirt gift, for fighters warriors medical doctors nurses as well as for women girls in general. Hand in Hand to fight this disease & help raising awareness concerning Lymphoma using Awareness Green Ribbon tee 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only