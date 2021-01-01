Lyla Contemporary Geometric Area Rug, Blue/ Ivory 2, 6' x 9'

Incorporating a medley of geometric motifs, in palettes ranging from earthy to vivacious, the rugs in our Geometric collection bring a sense of energy as well as plush texture to any room. A neutral color palette ensures these rugs can be seamlessly integrated into any existing décor. Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, these rugs are kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways.