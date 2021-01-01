Kate and Laurel Lyla 48 in. x 20 in. Classic Rectangle Framed Black Wall Mirror

Your home will thank you for hanging this beautiful, sophisticated-glam wall mirror from Kate and Laurel. The Lyla wall mirror features a lovely rectangular shape, with a chic arched inlay over its reflective glass. It also features a sleek black finish, making it capable of blending into any living space in your home. The arched shape creates a windowpane look, showcasing a commanding, vibrant presence in your home. Display this modern mirror in any contemporary living room, bedroom, entryway, dining room or kitchen. Its large surface area also makes it a fantastic, functional bathroom mirror above a sink or vanity. The overall dimensions of this wall mirror are 20 in. wide and 48 in. tall. This serviceable size makes it an eye-catching focal point on its own or in multiples for a large, symmetrical wall display. This mirror features solid metal keyhole hangers securely attached to the back for easy installation in a matter of seconds. Create a beautiful, glam room scene in any room of your home, starting with this eye-catching display.