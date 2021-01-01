Lykens Etagere Bookcase

Use as an accent furniture in spaces with industrial or farmhouse theme. Filled with shoes, books, blankets and more, these shelving units are a stylish way to store your stuff. Utilize your wall space to additional storage any where in your home. It is designed with round stoppers at the base that prevent scratching and sliding. This item comes shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Some assembly required. This living room storage shelf can support up to 100 lbs. An accent furniture with 3 rectangular shelves. Industrial theme