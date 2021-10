Lyft 18 Outdoor LED Wall Sconce by Tech Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (700OWLYT83018DZUNVS)

Combining modern geometric design with unique diffuser materials, the Lyft 18 LED Outdoor Wall Light by Tech Lighting can create either of two distinctive lighting experiences: solid, sandblasted acrylic diffusers that create a wide dispersion of soft LED up and down light; or clear acrylic diffusers that add sparkle to the illuminated area with equally effective light distribution. Includes Stainless Steel mounting hardware. Features UV stabilized acrylic lensing for added durability and stability. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze