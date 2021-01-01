LYFJXX Desktop PC Computer Case Power Supply on/Off Reset HDD Push Round Big Button Switch with 1.6m Cable

More convenience and more easy to power on your PC if it's not located in an easy-to-reach place. There are two buttons on the Switch. One is power button in the center and the other is a reset button. Each switch and LED is clearly labeled to make installation easy. There Is a Metal Sleeve over the cable that sits nicely in the card-slot cover to prevent the cable from being accidentally pulled or disconnected from the main board. Portable design, can be easily fixed and free from theft. Suitable for Household, Office, Hotel, Internet Bar, etc.